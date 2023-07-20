Home / Companies / News / Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

In total, out of a total of 65 deal commitments, only 40% (28) deals were honoured by seven sharks

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, honoured the highest number of deals as an investor, also called "shark", during the first season of Shark Tank, according to data released by intelligence platform PrivateCircle.

The least number of deals were honoured by Lenskart's Peyush Bansal and Shaadi.com's founder Anupam Mittal.

In total, out of 65 deal commitments, only 40 per cent (28) deals were honoured. In value terms, out of the Rs 40 crore investment commitment, only Rs 17 crore was invested will July 12 this year.

The data was based on the filings at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) till July 12.

The data showed that Thapar honoured 13 of the 22 deals she committed to. Her conversion rate was 59 per cent, the highest among the seven sharks.

Second on the list was Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh with a conversion rate of 57 per cent. She honoured four of the seven deals she had promised to.

Also Read: Startups on Shark Tank India see over Rs 1 billion in investment deals

Boat's Aman Gupta was the third-best performing shark on the list. He invested in 12 of the 28 startups he had committed funds to. It translates into an investment rate of 43 per cent.

According to the findings, Mittal invested only in seven companies after he committed to 24 startups, putting him at the bottom of the table with a conversion rate of just 29 per cent.

He was followed by Bansal, who honoured nine of 27 deals taking the conversion rate to 33 per cent. Above Bansal, was Ashneer Grover with a conversion rate of 38 per cent after honouring eight out of 21 deals. Data showed that Grover invested Rs 2 crore in these eight deals.

Following the release of the findings, Grover took to Twitter and wrote, "I, Ashneer Grover, invested Rs 2.95 crore (across) 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1. This makes me the second-highest deployer, only after Namita Thapar, who was highest both in terms of absolute and (percentage) closure. No surprises - Namita is a great paymaster! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, per cent deals completed and per cent commitment invested."

Also Read: Sony announces third season of 'Shark Tank India'; all you need to know

According to a report by Moneycontrol, PrivateCircle updated that data after the tweet. A spokesperson of the company said, "Considering this new information, Ashneer's total investment will become Rs 2.94 crore (including Revamp Moto, In A CAN and The Yarn Bazaar). In light of this changed legal entity, the total investment value for Anupam Mittal will increase by Rs 25 lakh, Rs 10 lakh increased for Aman Gupta and Rs 25 lakh jump for Peyush Bansal total,” a spokesperson for the platform said."

This, however, does not have much impact on the rankings.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

