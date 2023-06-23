Shiprocket integrates it's app with ONDC to ease seller onboarding



According to the company, the app will facilitate the onboarding of sellers on the ONDC network. With the help of Shiprocket’s seller app, the Shopify-powered stores of merchants will be discoverable on the network. Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, on Friday announced the integration of the Shiprocket seller app with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).



Speaking on the integration, Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket was one of the initial players to integrate into the ONDC network and the first one to enable intercity logistics in India. We share the same mission of democratising e-commerce for Indian merchants as ONDC. With the nation marching towards the India@100 dream, we are all set to bolster that growth by equipping the MSME sector with transformative ways of connecting with consumers.” Shiprocket plans to enable five categories on ONDC including beauty and personal care, fashion, electronics and appliances, health and wellness and home and kitchen, said the company in a press release.



Shiprocket has integrated their seller app by onboarding their MSME merchants, as well as other brands such as GIVA, Boult Audio, and others, with the goal of increasing revenue for merchants, it added. Joining ONDC as a seller app is in line with Shiprocket's mission of democratising e-commerce for BHARAT, said the company.

T Koshy, managing director, and chief executive officer, ONDC said, “With the e-commerce wave sweeping through the country, we are on a mission to level the playing field for online and offline sellers to ride this wave of success. In this pursuit of enabling ease of doing business for sellers, Shiprocket’s seller app will help them to sell their products on ONDC in a way that is seamless, secure, and cost-effective."

