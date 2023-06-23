Kotak Investment Advisors invests Rs 732 cr in RattanIndia Power NCDs

The power company will use the proceeds to refinance its existing debt. The fundraising is structured to match the expected cash-flow generation and reduce overall cost, which is in sync with RIPL’s improving financial profile, KICL said in a statement.

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd’s (KICL's) two funds have invested Rs 732 crore in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of RattanIndia Power Limited (RIPL). This investment is part of the total investment of Rs 1,125 crore by a consortium of lenders.