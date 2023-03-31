Home / Companies / News / Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Company targets 40% growth in gross direct premium in 2023-24

Shine Jacob Chennai
Shriram General Insurance bets big on EVs, join hands with several OEMS

Mar 31 2023
Shriram General Insurance (SGIC), a joint venture between Shriram Group holding company Shriram Capital Ltd and South African major Sanlam, said on Friday that its main focus areas in the 2023-24 fiscal is electric vehicle insurance. The firm added that it has already tied up with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) towards this end. While the company is closing 2022-23 with a growth o

Topics :Shriram General InsuranceElectric VehiclesInsurancevehicle premiumvehicle insurance

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

