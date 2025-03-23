Shriram General wins fraud case, MP HC orders sit probe into nexus

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) on Sunday said it has won a fraudulent motor claim case filed against it with the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing the state DGP to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a "nexus between doctors, lawyers and police officials in motor claims cases".

The case also exposed a nexus between a hospital, police officials, and lawyers to claim motor vehicle accident insurance money by submitting forged documents, fraudulent certificates and medicine bills, Shriram General Insurance Company said in a statement.

The High Court, taking cognisance of discrepancies in the claim documents, ruled that the claim was fraudulent, and ruled in favour of Shriram General Insurance, it said.

The case pertains to claimant Rakesh Valtiya, who had sought compensation for injuries suffered in a road accident, the company said.

Commenting on the decision of the court, Shriram General Insurance Company Executive Director Ashwani Dhanawat said, "This reinforces our commitment to a robust claims management framework, which is focused on identifying and preventing fraud, while ensuring that our resources are directed towards those policyholders who genuinely require protection." This decision serves as an important reminder that both the legal and medical professions must work collaboratively to uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and public trust, he added.