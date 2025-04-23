Shriram Properties buys 5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹250 cr housing project

Realty firm Shriram Properties has acquired 5 acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of ₹250 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has acquired a prime 5-acre land parcel at Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

Shriram Properties plans to develop a premium residential complex with row houses/ villas on this project land over the next three years.

"With gross development value (GDV) of ₹200-250 crore, the company is targeting to launch the project during H2-FY26," it said.

Gopalakrishnan J, CEO of Shriram Properties said, This strategic investment is well aligned with our objective of strengthening the Shriram brand's footprint in North Bengaluru, a region demonstrating sustained and robust growth potential.

Shriram Properties Ltd has delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 26.5 million square feet, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai and in recent years at Kolkata.

Bengaluru-based company has a strong development pipeline comprising of 37 projects with an aggregate development potential of 37.1 million square feet, including 20 million square feet of ongoing projects, as of March 31, 2025.