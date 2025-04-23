SBI General Insurance profit jumps more than two-folds to Rs 509 cr in FY25

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 509 crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

The non-life subsidiary of State Bank of India had recorded a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the previous financial year.

The company also demonstrated strong growth in overall business clocking a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 14,140 crore as against Rs 12,731 crore reported in the previous financial year, registering a growth of 11 per cent over the previous year, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.

In terms of financial position, the company's solvency ratio stood at 2.03, well above the regulatory requirement of 1.50, highlighting its strong financial stability, it said.