Amul's revenue touches ₹90,000 crore in FY25 on strong double-digit growth

India’s largest dairy brand Amul has seen its revenue touch ₹90,000 crore in FY25 compared to ₹80,000 crore in FY24 on the back of strong double-digit growth across categories.

Jayen Mehta, managing director (MD) at Amul told Business Standard, “We are now aiming for Amul to be a ₹1-trillion brand in FY26 as we expect the strong growth, seen across categories, to continue.”

He said this financial year has also started on a strong note due to good demand for summer products like ice creams and milkshakes.

Mehta added that Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) saw its revenue at ₹66,000 crore, which was up almost 12 per cent in FY25.

The reason why GCMMF — which markets Amul’s products across India — has a lower turnover than Amul is because dairies in Valsad, Rajkot, Godhra, Surat, Vadodara and Anand sell their own milk and milk products under the Amul brand but is not reflected in Amul’s turnover.

Also, Amul’s turnover reflects cattle feed turnover in Gujarat which is not a part of GCMMF’s turnover.

While Amul is known for its dairy, it progressively is making a move towards becoming a foods company and launched products like organic dal, atta (wheat flour), basmati rice, spices among others.

In the previous financial year, Amul also entered the US market with its fresh milk and partnered with Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) for this. Under the partnership, MMPA will collect and process the milk and GMCCF will handle the marketing and branding for Amul in the country.

The co-operative, started in FY74, now exports its products to more than 50 countries.

GCMMF came into existence on July 9, 1973, when six dairy cooperatives came together under the leadership of Verghese Kurien, who is fondly remembered as the Milkman of India.

He had come up with the idea to market milk and milk products under the brand name Amul.

Currently, GCMMF has 18 member unions with more than 360 million farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat.