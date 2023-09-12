U'khand govt approves service sector policy offering subsidies to investors

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approved the formulation of a policy offering land and subsidies to investors to give a push to sectors such as healthcare, traditional medicine, education, films and media in the state.

The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the promulgation of Uttarakhand Service Sector Policy-2023 offering land and capital subsidy to investors.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said the promulgation of the policy will give a boost to the service sectors such as healthcare, wellness, traditional medicine, education, film, media, sports and skill education facilities like never before and its economy (barring tourism) will grow by USD 27 billion by 2030.

After the promulgation of the policy, the service sector will make a contribution of at least 40 per cent to the state GDP, he said.

With this policy Uttarakhand will attract investments worth Rs 60,000 crore in the service sector by 2030. The state has set a target of getting investments worth Rs 45000 crore before 2027, Sandhu said.

20 lakh people will get employment in the service sector and the skills of 10 lakh workers will be developed. Land and capital subsidy will be given under the policy to investors who invest in the service sector, he said.

The cabinet also decided to set up an Auli Development Authority to prepare a plan for developing the picturesque town in Chamoli district as a major skiing destination and implementing it, Sandhu said.

It also decided to take consultancy services from INI Design Studio Pvt Ltd for preparing the conceptual design, detailed design DPR etc of special type of statues and artworks to be installed in Kedarnath and Badrinath.