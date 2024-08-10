Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / 'Something big soon India': Hindenburg Research eyes new target after Adani

'Something big soon India': Hindenburg Research eyes new target after Adani

Hindenburg has targeted several well-known companies, including Adani Group, Nikola, Clover Health, Block Inc, Kandi, and Lordstown Motors

Hindenburg Research
Hindenburg Research company logo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindenburg Research, the US-based short seller known in India for its explosive report on the Adani Group, has announced another major revelation involving the country on Saturday morning. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the firm said, “Something big soon India.”

The statement triggered widespread speculation about which corporation might be its next target.

What is Hindenburg Research?

Hindenburg Research, founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, is known for its meticulous investigations into major corporations. The firm has built a reputation for exposing corporate fraud and malfeasance, often targeting high-profile companies. Named after the infamous 1937 Hindenburg disaster, the firm views corporate wrongdoing as similarly catastrophic and avoidable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Hindenburg’s investigative process involves combing through public records, and internal corporate documents, and conducting interviews with company employees. The firm then prepares a detailed report, which is shared with its limited partners. Together, they take a short position in the target company, profiting if the company’s share price declines following the report’s public release.

Over the years, Hindenburg has targeted several well-known companies, including Nikola, Clover Health, Block Inc, Kandi, and Lordstown Motors. The firm’s reports have often led to significant financial losses for the targeted companies and increased scrutiny from regulators and investors.

Hindenburg Research: Adani Group 2023 report

Hindenburg's post has garnered significant attention, particularly in light of the controversy sparked by Hindenburg’s previous report on the Adani Group. In January 2023, Hindenburg accused the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, of orchestrating "the largest con in corporate history."

The timing of the report, just before Adani Enterprises’ planned share sale, resulted in a massive sell-off, wiping out approximately $86 billion in market capitalisation and stock losses of more than $30 billion. This also triggers a significant decline in the group's overseas-listed bonds.

More From This Section

Air India, Vistara get DGCA nod to integrate aircraft line maintenance ops

Kirin-backed Indian brewer B9 Beverages seeks more clout with new factory

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Look to resolve issues with deposit growth: HDFC Bank's Atanu Chakraborty

Premium

Hybrids preferred choice, offer best of both worlds: Lamborghini executive


By the end of May 2024, however, the Adani Group had recovered from all losses incurred following the release of the Hindenburg report. In the year since the report, Adani worked to cut its debt and managed to land major projects.

Sebi vs Hindenburg Research

In June of this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) revealed that Hindenburg had allegedly shared an advance copy of its Adani report with New York hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon two months before its public release, enabling substantial profits through strategic trading.

Hindenburg dismissed Sebi's accusations as "nonsense" and claimed that the notice was a fabricated attempt to silence those who expose corruption and fraud by powerful individuals in India. The firm also explicitly named Kotak Bank in its response, adding another layer to the ongoing controversy.

As the financial world speculates on Hindenburg's next target, the firm's recent hint has only intensified the anticipation. After the impact of the Adani report, the potential fallout from Hindenburg's next revelation could once again send shockwaves through India’s corporate landscape.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Elon Musk's riot tweets spur UK to seek tougher social media rules

Venezuela Prez Maduro suspends X for 10 days after exchange with Elon Musk

Akhilesh slams govt over 'unpaid' DA arrears to Central govt employees

Elon Musk's X to shut San Francisco office, workers to be relocated

Elon Musk's daughter slams him, says he is desperate for attention

Topics :TwitterCompaniesIndian companiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story