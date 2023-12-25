Home / Companies / News / Significant rise in gap between standalone, consolidated net profit of RIL

Significant rise in gap between standalone, consolidated net profit of RIL

Reliance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30,902 crore in 2019-20 fiscal year, which grew to Rs 44,205 crore in 2022-23 fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The gap between Reliance Industries Ltd's standalone and consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 22,400 crore in the last couple of years, as the retail and telecom businesses housed in separate subsidiaries saw significant growth, a report said.

"The gap between Reliance's standalone and consolidated profit after tax (PAT) has increased significantly - from Rs 8,400 crore in FY20 (April 2019 to March 2020) to Rs 22,400 crore in FY23, as telecom and retail have ramped up," JP Morgan said in a note that used data from the firm's annual reports to reconcile the difference between the two reported profit numbers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reliance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30,902 crore in 2019-20 fiscal year, which grew to Rs 44,205 crore in 2022-23 fiscal. Consolidated net profit soared from Rs 39,354 crore in FY20 to Rs 66,702 crore in FY23.

As many as 335 individual standalone companies/associates/joint ventures accounted for the difference between Reliance's consolidated and standalone PAT for the year FY23. Around 40 per cent of these (133) reported profits for the year.

This breadth of companies is down from 498, which were part of consolidated accounts in FY20.

"These look like large numbers, but several standalone subsidiary companies are part of a single business group / operation (such as for US shale, or the multiple ethane shipping JVs)," it said.

Reliance's telecom and retail subsidiaries / associates / JV accounted for around 89 per cent of the gap between consolidated and standalone profits (pre-minority / eliminations) in FY23 - but that still leaves about USD 400 million in net profits from other businesses.

Dwelling into the annual reports, JP Morgan said there is a sharp increase in profitability of group companies that seem to be in the business of trading crude/product/petchem/ethane in FY23 (from Rs 170 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,460 crore).

"This could be on account of widened cracks, crude discounts and global supply chain disruptions," the report said.

The demerged petcoke gasifiers company reported PAT of Rs 3,300 crore - a relatively low return on the estimated capex for the project, it said, adding Reliance's fuel retailing JV with BP has swung into a large loss in FY23 (loss of Rs 910 crore compared to a profit of Rs 330 crore in the previous year) - likely on account of high crude and capped retail prices.

Companies part of the recently acquired REC solar group have reported total losses of Rs 280 crore in FY23.

Other businesses that suffered large losses in FY23 included Saavn (online music; loss of Rs 1,060 crore) due to a large write-off, Sterling and Wilson (Solar, loss of Rs 470 crore), Reliance Brands (loss of Rs 180 crore), Reliance Infratel (loss of Rs 150 crore) and skyTran (urban mobility, loss of Rs 150 crore) amongst others.

"We count close to 80 acquisitions and investments Reliance has made over the last 6 years in a range of businesses (estimated cost about USD 5 billion) - some in new/nascent technologies as well. The consolidated accounts suggest few currently make money. There could be a minor surprise in earnings if any of these turn," it added.

Also Read

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

ONGC, Reliance-BP bid for oil, gas blocks, foreign giants stay away

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1 billion stake in Reliance Retail

Adani Green Energy completes power purchase project of 8,000 MW for SECI

Amid legal tensions, Israeli chipmaker Tower resubmits semicon proposal

NINL was home to snakes, scorpions when acquired by Tata Steel: MD Mehta

Paytm hands over 1,000 pink slips; staff from lending business affected

Disney, Reliance sign pre-deal agreement, mega-merger to be done by Feb

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesCrude Oilcrudeoil and gasoil and gas reserves

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story