Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Singapore Post fires CEO, senior executives after whistleblowing report

Singapore Post fires CEO, senior executives after whistleblowing report

Three managers were dismissed for the violations, and a police report was filed against them

Singapore Post
(Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Shiyin Chen
 
Singapore Post Ltd. fired its chief executive officer and several other senior leaders following allegations related to its international e-commerce logistics parcels business. 
The Temasek Holdings Pte-backed firm said on Sunday it began investigations after receiving a whistleblowing report alleging several employees manually submitted information with the intent of avoiding contracted penalties with one of Singapore Post’s largest customers. The whistleblowing report was also sent to the government regulator, according to a company statement.  
 
Three managers were dismissed for the violations, and a police report was filed against them. CEO Vincent Phang, Chief Financial Officer Vincent Yik and Li Yu, CEO of its international business unit, were also terminated after the company found they were “grossly negligent” in handling the matter and made “serious misrepresentations” to the audit committee over the allegations. 
 
The company plans on announcing a new CEO in due course and will appoint Isaac Mah, currently CFO of its Australian business, to replace Yik. Chairman Simon Israel will oversee the senior management of the company in the interim.  
 
Singapore Post said it will pay a settlement to the unidentified customer. The settlement won’t have a material impact on the company’s net tangible assets for earnings per share or the current financial year.  

Also Read

Singapore eyes 1.2 mn Indian tourists by Dec 31; growth to continue in 2025

Indian community in Singapore celebrates Gukesh's historic chess victory

Singapore to Kazakhstan: Top destinations Indians can explore in 2025

'Living my dream,' says Gukesh after becoming youngest world chess champion

Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

 
Phang and Yik have indicated they will contest their terminations, Singapore Post said in its statement. 
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan's Taneira looks to expand market share with focus on metro cities

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Akasa Air expects to add more planes to its fleet by March 2025: CEO

Canon eyes chip fabrication in India, in talks for lithography machine

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

Topics :SingaporeSingapore-Indiae commerceLogistics industry

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story