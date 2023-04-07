Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Picks up stake from promoters, TPF, NIIF at Rs 40,000 cr enterprise value; Temasek stake will rise to 59% from 18%

In the largest transaction in the healthcare segment, Singapore-based private equity giant, Temasek Holdings has increased its stake in Manipal Health Enterprises by buying additional 41 per cent stake from the promoters and other investors, such as TPG, a US-based private equity and NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) at a total enterprise valuation of Rs 40,000 crore. With this, T