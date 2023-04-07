Home / Companies / News / Planning to buy Innova Hycross? Toyota temporarily halts bookings

'We deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross (ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from April 8, 2023,' the automaker said

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has decided to temporarily halt bookings of top trims of its multi purpose vehicle Innova Hycross from April 8, owing to ongoing supply challenges.

"We deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top-end grades of Innova Hycross (ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from April 8, 2023," the automaker said in a statement.

The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline, will continue, it added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had launched the Innova Hycross in November last year.

The model is available in both self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV], as well as gasoline variant.

Topics :Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota India

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

