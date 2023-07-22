Home / Companies / News / SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab

SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab

PSPCL will be procuring 1,000 MW energy produced anywhere in India at a tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit, while 200 MW energy produced in Punjab will be procured at a tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit, it stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SJVN

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Saturday said it has bagged a contract from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) for the development and procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power entailing an investment of Rs 7,000 crore.

"SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL; a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN) will develop 1000 MW (solar) project anywhere in the country and balance 200 MW in the state of Punjab," a company statement said.

SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from the PSPCL for the procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power.

The PSPCL will be procuring 1,000 MW energy produced anywhere in India at a tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit, while 200 MW energy produced in Punjab will be procured at a tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit, it stated.

Development of these projects involves an investment of around Rs 7,000 crore, which will be on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis, it stated.

The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of power purchase agreement (PPA) and is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year. The PPA will be signed shortly between PSPCL and SGEL for 25 years.

Also Read

Power ministry plans tax breaks for pumped storage hydro projects

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Adani Wilmar files complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune products

Adani to sell 90% stake in fin services to Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 cr

India's ACME Group gets $490 million in funding for Oman project

Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

DLF sells properties worth Rs 2,040 cr in Apr-Jun; sales bookings flat

Topics :SJVNsolar power Punjab

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story