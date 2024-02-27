Home / Companies / News / SJVN commissions 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project in Gujarat

SJVN commissions 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project in Gujarat

The project, bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit, has been commissioned through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), SJVN said in a regulatory filing

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned SJVN on Tuesday announced the commissioning of 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project located at Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

The project, bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit, has been commissioned through its subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), SJVN said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The "Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 25 years. The cost of construction/development of this project is Rs 642 crore. The project will generate 252.3 million units (MUs) in the first year," it said.

The project is expected to generate 5,805 MU of solar power over a period of 25 years.

Also Read

Rooftop solar potential could be critical to energy transition in India

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Rajasthan, J&K to purchase 1,000 MW power from SJVN's solar facility

Volvo Car India eyes one-third sales from electric vehicles in 2024

Skoda Auto India to roll out compact SUV by the first half of 2025

Kolkata-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi delayed 5 hrs due to hoax message

Not looking to acquire stake in Indian carriers: Malaysian carrier AirAsia

Voda Idea plans to raise about Rs 45,000 crore through equity, debt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SJVNsolar power Gujaratsolar energy

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story