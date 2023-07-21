Home / Companies / News / SJVN inks initial pact with REC to secure Rs 50,000 crore for projects

State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked an initial pact with REC Ltd for securing finance of Rs 50,000 crore for projects of its subsidiaries and joint ventures

Press Trust of India New Delhi
REC will provide financial assistance to set up new power generating stations based on conventional and renewable sources of energy, according to a statement on Friday.

Besides, REC will assist financially in setting up new technology projects like battery storage, E-vehicles, green hydrogen/ammonia, hydrogen cells storage and manufacturing units for green projects.

"SJVN has inked an MoU with REC. REC has agreed to finance the projects of SJVN and its subsidiaries and joint ventures to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore," the statement said.

The MoU covers construction of evacuation and transmission projects, and includes strengthening/improvement of existing transmission system.

With a total project portfolio of 54,327 MW, SJVN is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040.

