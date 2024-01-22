Home / Companies / News / SJVN signs agreement to provide technical consultancy services to NHAI

SJVN signs agreement to provide technical consultancy services to NHAI

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
State-owned power producer SJVN on Monday said it has signed an agreement with NHAI to provide technical consultancy services for highway projects.

The agreement was signed in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and SJVN Director (Projects) Sushil Sharma in the national capital, SJVN said in a statement.

"SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma has informed that SJVN has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The primary focus of this MoU is to utilise the expertise of SJVN in Technical Consultancy Services," it said.

SJVN will review slope protection works at various locations, particularly on the hillside from the Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla section of NH-05, Kullu Manali Highway, and various NHAI projects located in Himachal Pradesh, the company said.

Furthermore, SJVN will provide design review services, peer review services, and technical vetting of designs of NHAI and will also monitor the construction works and recommend quality-control tests and construction methodologies as and when required.

This consultancy service will be initially provided for a period of 24 months by SJVN to NHAI.

"This significant collaboration will lead to expertise and knowledge sharing, resource optimisation and promoting synergy between the power and highway sectors, ultimately advancing infrastructure development," the SJVN CMD said.

Topics :SJVN LtdNHAIHighway projectsHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

