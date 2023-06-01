Home / Companies / News / SJVN signs project development pact for 669 MW Lower Arun HEP in Nepal

SJVN signs project development pact for 669 MW Lower Arun HEP in Nepal

The company is targeting 5,000 MW projects in Nepal by 2030

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
India's state-owned SJVN Ltd, on Thursday, signed a project development agreement for 669-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company is targeting 5,000 MW projects in Nepal by 2030.  
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The project shall be constructed in five years at a cost of Rs 5,792 crore with a levelised tariff of Rs 4.99 per unit.”
The project will be developed on Boot basis and on completion it will generate 2,901 million units of energy annually. In addition to this, the company is also developing 217 KM long associated Transmission Network for power evacuation and export to India, the company said in a BSE filing.

The 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project is in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts of Nepal.
The company won the project through international competitive bidding in February 2021 and the MoU was signed in July 2021. A tail race development of 900 MW Arun 3 HEP project will not have any reservoir or dam and will operate as a tandem operation system with Arun-3 Project.

Presently, the company is executing three hydro projects of 2,059 MW in Nepal. 900 MW Arun3 HEP is in advance stage of construction and 490 MW Arun-4 HEP will be developed in joint venture mode by the company and Nepal Electricity Authority.

Topics :SJVNhydropower projectsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

