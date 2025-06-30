Ample Parks launches 71-acre industrial park in Mahindra World City

Ample Parks, a joint venture between Actis and Mahindra Lifespaces, on Monday announced the launch of its maiden industrial and logistics park in Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai. With an estimated capital outlay of ₹800 crore, this landmark project is the largest Grade-A industrial space currently available within the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) of MWC.

The project aims to generate annual revenue of ₹110 crore post completion and approximately ₹1,400 crore over the next 10 years. Spanning approximately 71 acres, Ample Parks offers around 2.1 million square feet of area available for leasing and is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for premium industrial and logistics infrastructure. This facility is strategically located near the Oragadam Industrial Corridor–Maraimalai Nagar (OMM) micro-market, and caters predominantly to engineering, auto and ancillaries, electronics and white goods, and other allied industries. It offers flexible built-to-suit options alongside ready-to-move-in spaces for research and development and commercial use.

ALSO READ: India's industrial production output further dips to 1.2% in May 2025 Beyond scale and flexibility, Ample Parks sets itself apart with a strong commitment to sustainability, meeting 50 per cent of its power requirement from renewable sources. The development features 441,000 square feet of green space and over 8,000 trees, fostering a sustainable industrial ecosystem. Akash Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Ample Parks, said, “Ample Parks MWC is poised to be a comprehensive and future-ready industrial ecosystem, offering integrated commercial, industrial and logistics facilities. We aim to empower industrial occupiers to achieve significant operational efficiencies and drive their growth in this most promising growth corridor. In addition to driving business expansion, the project will generate employment opportunities for nearly 11,000 personnel. At Ample Parks, our goal is to become a leading provider of industrial and logistics real estate solutions for both global and local corporations. We aim to acquire and develop 10x the current land portfolio in 5–7 years across India through multiple projects.”