Skoda to bring hybrid cars in 3 years; to expand production capacity

Skoda Auto is setting its sights on a hybrid future in India, with plans to introduce hybrid variants in upcoming models, including the next-generation Kushaq, expected in three years, a senior company official said. The company already has the technology for hybrid powertrains.

Although the technology for hybrid powertrains is ready, Skoda awaits consumer demand and a clearer regulatory framework across states before launching hybrid models. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kylaq launch, Petr Janeba, brand director, Skoda Auto, said the company plans to introduce a hybrid variant of the next-generation Kushaq within the next three years. "If customer demand for hybrid vehicles picks up, we will definitely consider introducing a hybrid variant of the Kylaq as well," he added.

The announcement coincides with the launch of Skoda's new compact SUV, the Kylaq, priced competitively at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to capture a share of the booming sub-four-metre SUV segment, which accounts for around 30 per cent of SUV sales in India. SUVs, in general, make up about 50 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in the country. The Kylaq will compete with other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue (priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.53 lakh), Kia Sonet (Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh), Mahindra XUV300 (Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh), Maruti Fronx (starting at Rs 7.51 lakh), and Maruti Brezza (starting at Rs 8.34 lakh) – all ex-showroom prices.

“With the Kylaq, we’re nearly tripling our market potential in India by expanding into segments that cover over 60 per cent of new car buyers,” Janeba said. Currently, Skoda’s portfolio, comprising the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq, addresses just 27 per cent of potential buyers.

“With this launch, we’re targeting the sub-four-metre SUV segment, which has seen significant growth in India, in line with global trends. Out of nearly 4 million passenger vehicles sold here, this segment accounts for about 30 per cent of the overall SUV market, offering us a golden opportunity to cater to customers seeking value and safety,” stated Piyush Arora, managing director and chief executive officer, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

Built on the India 2.0 platform, which includes the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq boasts over 90 per cent localisation for both domestic sales and export opportunities.

Skoda to Ramp Up Production Capacity by 30 Per Cent

With this launch, the Czech automaker aims to sell 100,000 units annually in India. To meet this demand, Skoda is ramping up production capacity by 30 per cent, increasing from 1.9 lakh to 2.55 lakh units per year. The company did not disclose the investment required for this expansion.

To support its sales targets, Skoda is expanding its dealership network in India, with plans to increase its touchpoints from 260 to 350 by mid-2025, reaching tier-2 and tier-3 cities in addition to established markets. Known for its engineering precision and higher-than-average quality standards, Skoda expects the Kylaq to resonate with customers seeking value and safety.

In addition to domestic sales, the Kylaq will also cater to international markets, including Mexico, South Africa, and the Middle East. Skoda will export Kylaq components to markets like Vietnam for local assembly. This strategy underscores Skoda's commitment to global reach, building on the success of the India 2.0 platform for international sales. Currently, about 30 per cent of Skoda’s production in India is exported to 40 countries.