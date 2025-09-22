Coca-Cola bottler SLMG Beverages eyes high single-digit growth in 2025

Coca-Cola’s largest independent bottler in the country, the Ladhani group-owned SLMG Beverages, is eyeing high single-digit growth in 2025 (CY25) on account of a bumper festival and wedding season.

“We had a brilliant March quarter due to the early summers, but excessive rainfall and geopolitical tensions impacted business in the subsequent quarters, bringing down business substantially. However, we are hopeful that by the end of the year, we’ll record growth in the late single-digit or low double-digit,” said Paritosh Ladhani, joint managing director, SLMG Beverages.

The company is targeting gross revenue of Rs 9,000 crore in financial year 2026 (FY26).

“We were hopeful of crossing Rs 10,000 crore in gross revenue in FY26, but heavy unseasonal rains have forced us to adjust our targets this year. We are still hopeful of clocking Rs 20,000 crore in gross revenue by 2031-32,” he added. ALSO READ: RBI allows standalone primary dealers to trade in rupee NDF market Speaking about the GST rate cuts, Ladhani said that prices of almost 30 per cent of the company’s portfolio, comprising juices and water, will be impacted by the cuts, adding that the company has decided to pass on the benefits to consumers. Coca-Cola sells Kinley branded water and Maaza juice in India.

The company, which is among the top 15 bottlers globally for Coca-Cola, plans to invest around Rs 8,000 crore in the next six years for expansion. This will come from a mix of internal accruals and debt, Ladhani had told Business Standard earlier. The company has recently announced a new plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and currently has an installed capacity of 22,000 bottles per minute. “This is expected to increase to 27,000 by the end of this year, after commissioning of a unit in Buxer, Bihar,” he added. Meanwhile, speaking about the Ladhani Group’s hospitality business, he said an investment of Rs 3,000 crore is earmarked to grow that vertical.