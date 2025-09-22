PepsiCo India enters millet snacks category with Kurkure Jowar Puffs

PepsiCo India has entered the millet-based snacks category with the launch of Kurkure Jowar Puffs, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20. The new product will be available across North, West and East India through modern and traditional retail, leading e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce apps.

“We are a brand loved by Indian consumers. So we are not positioning this as a premium innovation but ensuring it reaches larger audiences, making it accessible. The Rs 10 and Rs 20 packs are key price points for this launch, ensuring scale and sustainable play for Indian consumers,” Aastha Bhasin, director, marketing – Kurkure, PepsiCo India, told Business Standard.