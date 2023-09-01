SLMG Beverages plans to invest Rs 100 cr to increase electric vehicle fleet

Independent franchise bottler SLMG Beverages on Friday said it plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore to increase its electric vehicle fleet to 5,000 by 2024 from 2,000 at present for its distribution network.

With this investment the company will be converting its distribution entirely to EVs, SLMG Beverages said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors will be the OEM partners for the 3-wheelers for distribution of bottles across four states, it said.

SLMG Beverages claims to be India's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India and South West Asia.

As concerns about carbon emissions, air pollution, and resource depletion increase, the spotlight is now firmly on green transport as a critical pathway for positive change," said Vivek Ladhani, Executive Director at SLMG Beverages Pvt Ltd.

The company started using e-vehicles two years ago with its fleet currently spanning across various states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, it said and added that plans are to expand the presence even further.

"We are committed to equipping 80 per cent of our fleet with e-vehicles by 2025, in line with our vision of a greener and smarter future," added Ladhani.

By investing in over 2000 battery-powered light trucks and three-wheelers, SLMG has not only reduced its environmental footprint but also increased its economic efficiency, the company said.