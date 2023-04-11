Home / Companies / News / Small biz focused Ugro Capital to raise Rs 340 cr in equity capital

Small biz focused Ugro Capital to raise Rs 340 cr in equity capital

Small businesses focused fintech Ugro Capital on Tuesday said it will raise Rs 340 crore in equity capital through a preferential allotment and qualified institutional placement

Mumbai
Small biz focused Ugro Capital to raise Rs 340 cr in equity capital

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Small businesses focused fintech Ugro Capital on Tuesday said it will raise Rs 340 crore in equity capital through a preferential allotment and qualified institutional placement.

The company said its board approved Rs 240 crore worth of shares to IFU (Investeringsfonden for Udviklingslande), a Danish sustainable development goals investment fund, on a preferential allotment basis. Another Rs 101 crore will be raised from long-term shareholders like insurance companies, AIFs, and other financial institutions through a qualified institutional placement. It did not say when the money will be raised.

The company has already entered into a definitive investment agreement with IFU, a Denmark government-owned fund offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets.

The new fundraising, its second equity capital raising after the first round in 2018, when it had mopped up Rs 900 crore, will primarily be used for onward lending to MSMEs, Ugro Capital vice chairman and managing director Shachindra Nath said.

Ugro began operations in April 2018 through a reverse merger with the publicly traded Chokhani Securities and raised equity capital from the likes of TPG, NewQuest, PAG, ADV Capital, Sameena Capital and some family offices.

Its loan book stood at over Rs 6,000 crore with a monthly disbursement run-rate of Rs 500 crore as of March 2023.

Topics :small finance bankingmicrofinance firms

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Also Read

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian in India for 4-day visit

Fifa World Cup: Australia beat Denmark reach Round of 16, Tunisia shock FRA

BPCL's former Chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be the next head of ONGC

FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in a week

Delphi-TVS Technologies JV to take up capex worth 450 cr at Chennai plant

Beauty major VLCC appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect

Mercedes-Benz's India sales jump 36% in FY23; female customer base doubles

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story