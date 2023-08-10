Smartphone maker vivo to open 10 flagship stores in India by 2024

Smartphone maker vivo on Thursday said it plans to open 10 flagship stores in India by 2024.

Leading mobile phone companies like Apple and Samsung have started focussing on premium stores to engage with customers.

"vivo India now has four flagship stores in the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore, with a plan to build a network of 10 large size experiential stores by 2024. Also, the brand has a robust network of 650 exclusive stores," vivo said.

At the flagship store, vivo will conduct workshops for customers to enable them learn versatile ways of smartphone photography etc.

"With consumer orientation as our key focus, we strive to create immersive and premium interactive experience at our exclusive stores for our consumers. Hence, our modern experiential flagship stores are designed in a way where consumers engage with the products in a meaningful way and get an integrated, hassle-free product experience under one roof," vivo India Head of Corporate Strategy Geetaj Channana said in the statement.

The company has opened its latest and biggest flagship store in the country by far in Ahmedabad, which is spread over 7,000 square feet.

"Gujarat is one of our biggest markets in India, and we are excited to bring our largest store in Ahmedabad. We also plan to add more experiential stores in other Tier-1 cities as part of our long-term focus to offer immersive retail experience to our consumers," Channana said



Apple has opened two stores in Delhi and Mumbai and smartphone major Samsung has plans to set up 15 premium experience stores across top metro cities in India by end of 2023.