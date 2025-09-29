Home / Companies / News / Smartworks launches solution for setting up Global Capability Centers

Smartworks launches solution for setting up Global Capability Centers

Smartworks said it has launched 'SmartVantage', a purpose-built solution designed to accelerate the next phase of growth for GCCs in India

Smartworks
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Google
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has launched a tailor-made solution to help foreign companies establish large Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Smartworks said it has launched 'SmartVantage', a purpose-built solution designed to accelerate the next phase of growth for GCCs in India.

Smartworks will offer large-format, whole-building campuses - many spanning over 5,00,000 sq. ft. - that can be tailored to reflect the unique identity of GCCs.

The company, which has a portfolio of 12 million sq ft across 14 cities in India and Singapore, through this dedicated solution will provide GCCs with multi-city continuity and faster time-to-go-live.

"For GCCs, flexibility is critical - they need quick turnaround spaces with the ability to expand seamlessly as they grow, and our pan-India presence, speed to office delivery within 60 days and robust portfolio make that possible," Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director of Smartworks, said.

With SmartVantage, he said, the company is building on this strength by bringing in curated alliance partners who can support GCCs with legal and compliance requirements, taxation, talent acquisition, operational advisory, and even R&D and innovation.

"Through these partners, Smartworks is now able to offer services across the spectrum, creating an ecosystem for GCC success in India," he added.

Smartworks recently got listed on the stock exchanges.

Topics :SmartworksIndian investments into GCCcoworking

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

