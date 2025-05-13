Home / Companies / News / Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

The date of cessation of Mitra, who has been in this role for the last five years, is August 12, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing

In her resignation letter to Titan Co Managing Director CK Venkataraman, Mitra cited "personal reasons" for her decision to move on(Photo: Shutterstock)
Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday said Suparna Mitra, CEO of its Watches & Wearables Division, has resigned due to personal reasons.

The date of cessation of Mitra, who has been in this role for the last five years, is August 12, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In her resignation letter to Titan Co Managing Director CK Venkataraman, Mitra cited "personal reasons" for her decision to move on.

