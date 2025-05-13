Curefoods acquires India rights to Krispy Kreme, plans Northern expansion

Curefoods has acquired pan-India rights for Krispy Kreme—the global doughnut and coffee brand. The move marks Curefoods’ strategic expansion into the northern region of the country, enabling it to scale Krispy Kreme’s footprint across India.

Previously holding exclusive distribution rights for South India, this acquisition includes a takeover of 11 Krispy Kreme stores in Delhi NCR, comprising seven physical retail outlets and four cloud kitchens, in areas such as Worldmark Aerocity, Select City Walk Mall Saket, Ambience Mall Gurgaon, Promenade Mall Vasant Kunj, and Mall of India Noida.

With this expansion, Curefoods now operates over 100 Krispy Kreme outlets across the country—a mix of dine-in stores and cloud kitchens.

“This marks a pivotal step in Krispy Kreme’s India journey,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods. “With full national rights now under our umbrella, we are excited to build a unified strategy for brand growth, customer experience, and innovation across the country. Delhi NCR is the beginning, and we are committed to scaling Krispy Kreme in a way that’s sustainable, accessible, and exciting for our consumers.”

While this announcement marks an entry into North India, Curefoods has also outlined plans to deepen its presence across other parts of the country in the future, including western markets like Mumbai.

The company said the acquisition highlights Curefoods’ long-term vision of bringing global food brands closer to Indian audiences by leveraging its deep distribution networks, operational agility, and consumer insights.