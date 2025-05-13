Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arkade Developers Q4 results: Net profit rises 70% to ₹33.26 crore

Total income rose to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 123.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 70 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.26 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 123.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Arkade Developers' net profit grew to Rs 156.92 crore from Rs 122.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income climbed to Rs 694.60 crore last fiscal from Rs 635.71 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

 

Arkade Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

Topics : Company Results Q4 Results Real Estate

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

