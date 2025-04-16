Smartworld, Tribeca to build ₹2,200-cr Trump luxury homes in Gurugram

Realty firms Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers on Wednesday announced that they will develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram under the 'Trump' brand with a total investment of around Rs 2,200 crore.

M3M Group firm Smartworld Developers and Tribeca have launched the 'Trump Residences' project in Gurugram comprises 298 units. The project has a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet.

This is the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth project in India.

M3M Group, which is developing the first Trump project in Gurugram, will start giving possession from this month.

"The total project cost will be around Rs 2,200 crore for this new Trump-branded project," Smartworld Developers co-founder Pankaj Bansal told reporters here.

He said the project will be completed in five years.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, "Trump returns to Gurugram with second project. This reflects the strength of the Gurugram market and also the partnership." Further, Bansal said that the company is launching this project at Rs 27,000 per square feet. The price ranges from Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore for an apartment.

There will be two 51-storey towers of around 200 metre height.

Smartworld Developers will be responsible for constructing this project while Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, will lead the design, marketing, sales and quality PMC (project management consultancy).

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, said, "We are incredibly excited to launch our second project in Gurgaon (Gurugram), and even prouder to be doing it once again with our amazing partners at Tribeca, M3M & Smartworld." "The fact that we're expanding in this remarkable city speaks volumes not just about the strength of the Trump brand in India but also about the exceptional partnership we've built and the tremendous confidence the Trump Organisation has in Gurgaon's future.

"With this new development, we've pushed the boundaries of luxury like never before. I'm confident that Trump Residences Gurgaon will stand among the most iconic and spectacular properties in our global portfolio," said Eric Trump.

Mehta said that out of six Trump-branded projects announced in India so far, four have already been completed in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram.

Out of the six projects, he said one is an office complex in Pune, which was announced last month.