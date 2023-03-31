Home / Companies / News / Snacks start-up Kikibix raises $300,000 from founders of nine unicorns, VCs

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Nutrition snacking start-up Kikibix has raised USD 300,000 from founders and co-founders of nine unicorns, including Mama Earth, Pristyn Care, Fashinza etc, the company said on Friday.

Early-stage venture capital firms Blume Ventures led the funding round and US-based Angelist also participated in the fundraising.

Founded by paediatrician Ridhi Kaur in 2022, the company makes cookies in flavours such as Cranberry Oats, Gur Chana, Ragi Mocha, Coconut, Figs, and Date Almonds.

Mama Earth Founder Varun Alagh, Mosaic Wellness Co-founder and CEO Revant Bhate, Pristyn Care Co-Founders Vaibhav Kapoor and Garima Sawhney, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti, Fashinza Co-Founder Abhishek Sharma participated in the funding round.

Kaur said that in the last six months, the company had seen 10 times growth in its monthly revenues. The organization plans to use the funds to launch more product categories, build a team and enter more distribution channels across the country.

Topics :start- upsindia startupunicorn companies

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

