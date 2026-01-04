Sobha Q3 sales bookings jump 52% to ₹ 2,115 cr on better housing demand

Real estate company Sobha Ltd has reported a 52 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 2,115.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by higher volumes and price realisation amid strong housing demand.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd sold properties worth Rs 1,388.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has "delivered a historic quarterly performance, achieving the highest ever real estate sales value of Rs 2,115 crore...," Sobha Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

In terms of volumes, Sobha Ltd sold 13,70,340 sq ft during the October-December period of this fiscal compared to 10,16,367 sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

The average price realisation rose to Rs 15,436 per sq ft from Rs 13,663 per sq ft. Out of the total sales, Sobha sold properties worth Rs 1,512 crore in Bengaluru and Rs 349 crore in the Delhi-NCR market. During the first nine months of 2025-26, Sobha Ltd sales bookings rose 37 per cent to Rs 6,096.7 crore from Rs 4,440.8 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year. During the full 2024-25, Sobha Ltd sales bookings stood at Rs 6,276.5 crore with volumes of 46,79,825 square feet. Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has a presence across 13 cities, including Mumbai, where it has recently entered.