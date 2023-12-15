Softbank-backed Meesho adds nearly 25,000 non-GST sellers in 2 months

Softbank-backed Meesho on Friday said it has onboarded nearly 25,000 non-GST sellers since October 2023.

In July, the GST Council provided exemption to small businesses having turnover below Rs 40 lakh in case of goods and Rs 20 lakh in case of services from GST registration for making intra-state supplies through e-commerce platform. The rule kicked in from October 1.

"Welcoming nearly 25,000 non-GST sellers onto our platform reinforces our efforts to foster an inclusive digital ecosystem.

"Committed to our goal of digitising 10 million sellers by 2027, Meesho stands firm in driving innovation and embracing the government's historic decision to eliminate mandatory GST registration for small businesses selling online," Meesho CXO Business, Megha Agarwal said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Meesho implemented significant technological adaptations, paving the way for non-GST sellers to commence selling on the platform from October 1, 2023.

"In the last two months, non-GST sellers have comprised 40 per cent of Meesho's new seller registrations, coming from over 20 states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, among others," the statement said.

Meesho said that the newly onboarded non-GST sellers are contributing to more than 1.3 lakh product listings.

"Remarkably, over 80 per cent of these products are unique to Meesho, showcasing a diverse assortment that includes home decor, kitchen appliances and accessories, handmade jewellery, sarees, jute bags, fragrances and more," the statement said.