Tata Power Solar Systems to supply solar modules worth Rs 418 cr to NTPC

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has signed a contract to supply 152 MWp solar PV modules for NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement

Tata Power Solars manufacturing facility
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Tata Power Solar Systems has bagged a Rs 418 crore order to supply 152 MWp solar PV modules for an NTPC project at Nokh in Rajasthan.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has signed a contract to supply 152 MWp solar PV modules for NTPC's Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the project holds a significant order value of about Rs 418 crore.

The NTPC is developing 3x245 MW (735 MW) Nokh Solar Park at Pokhran, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The TPSSL's solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru will supply 152 MWp DCR Solar PV Modules for this project, the statement added.

Topics :Tata groupNTPCsolar power projectsTata Power Solar

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

