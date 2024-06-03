Some clarity on GenAI is beginning to emerge now: Nandan Nilekani

The generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) revolution is in its second year now, and some clarity is beginning to emerge from the noise and babble of the last 18 months, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said.

“The initial hyperventilation of AI doomerism and the risk of human extinction by AI advances like artificial general intelligence (AGI) has quietened down. People have accepted that, like any other general-purpose technology, be it electricity, nuclear energy, the internet, or even a discovery like fire, GenAI has enormous potential for good when explored and advanced within the guardrails of responsibility,” Nilekani said in a letter to shareholders in the company's latest annual report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Besides, many of the doomsday prophets pleading for extensive AI regulation have revealed themselves to be just protectionists who want to limit the fruits of GenAI to a few companies and investors. It is also clear that there won’t be a scenario where we will have ‘one model to rule them all’. Every day brings new advances in large language models from a dizzying set of actors all pushing for greater innovation. These range from very large models, which need massive computing infrastructure, to small ones that can run locally on the phone,” Nilekani said.

The real power of AI, Nilekani said, will come from configuring all the different models and tools to get the best solutions. “This is not very different from previous generations of technology. What’s more, the rise of powerful open-source AI models has accelerated the deployment of AI to solve tough business and societal challenges.”

As AI evolves, it is evident that enterprise AI will be markedly different from consumer AI, he said. “The manifestations of consumer AI will be packaged in wondrous ways to make life easier and more productive for millions of people… Not unlike the smartphone that brought the magic of apps and touchscreen to billions, consumer AI will push the envelope of usability, convenience, and accessibility for everyone. Enterprise AI, on the other hand, requires a root and branch surgery of the complex and multi-generation technology (both legacy and modern) that lies within firms. The AI models themselves will become commodities. The challenge will be to orchestrate the extensive data inside, both structured and unstructured, explicit and tacit, in a way that it is consumable by AI,” Nilekani said.

As various nations come up with different ways of regulating AI, global companies will have to build their AI applications in a way that they are compliant in every country. “While applications can be trialled on very large models, deployment will be on narrow transformers, trained on relevant enterprise data, fully secure and efficient in their inferencing. Enterprises will need both an AI foundry for experimentation and an AI factory for scaling up,” Nilekani said.

Infosys is said to be working on about 200 GenAI projects in various stages as large organisations are increasingly looking at improving cost efficiency and customer experience as the economic environment gets better.