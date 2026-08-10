Some employee data allegedly exposed, customer data unaffected: TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has received alerts alleging the possible exposure of certain employee-related data, India’s largest IT firm said on Monday, adding that there was no indication that customer data or systems had been affected.

The information referenced in the alerts appears to be more than four years old and limited to basic employee information, TCS said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including who issued the alerts or when.

TCS said it had safeguards in place for more than two years against the method used to carry out the attack. The IT firm’s operational systems have not been affected, it added.