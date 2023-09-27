Home / Companies / News / Sonata Software aims for $1.5 bn revenue by FY26; to focus on BFS, health

Sonata Software aims for $1.5 bn revenue by FY26; to focus on BFS, health

"By FY26, we aim to grow our domestic business to $1 billion and international business to $0.5 billion," Dhir told Business Standard

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sonata Software is eyeing revenues of $1.5 billion in the next two-three years on the back of strong growth, both in its domestic and international businesses, a top company executive said.

The Bengaluru-based mid-sized IT firm’s domestic business, which includes products and managed services, contributed $685 million during 2022-23 (FY23). Its international business, which comprises IT services, generated revenues of $240.9 million during last financial year.

“By 2025-26 (FY26), we aim to take our domestic business to $1 billion and international business to $0.5 billion,” Samir Dhir, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Sonata Software, told Business Standard.

In terms of markets, Sonata will be focussing on North America, UK, Nordics, India, Singapore and Australia. Vertical-wise, the company laid out a strategy to focus on specific verticals.

“We will focus on banking and financial services (BFS) and healthcare and want to double down on these. Sonata has been traditionally very strong in retail, manufacturing, distribution and hi-tech verticals. So, those are our verticals of focus,” said Dhir.

From a technology solutions perspective, Sonata is primarily focussing on data and Cloud. “We want to help customers move from on-premise to Cloud, modernise their assets, upgrade their data platforms, automate them, and bring artificial intelligence (AI) significantly into them,” added Dhir.

As part of its investments in AI, Sonata recently launched Harmony.AI. It claims this is a “responsible-first” AI offering a range of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using generative AI (GenAI).

“We are beginning to see project activity on GenAI now…we have done one implementation already for a very large high-tech customer. And, it wanted to implement GenAI in its call centre and leverage the power of AI by its agents for the customers. So, it’s not a proof of concept but a real implementation. There are several such discussions happening with customers right now,” said Dhir.

Sonata has also established Harmoni.AI Academy, to train engineers on the ‘Responsible-First by Design’ approach. Around 20 per cent of its engineers are involved in AI initiatives to enable clients to leverage the potential of GenAI in a trusted, secure, and governed framework.

Sonata is also working towards strengthening its partner ecosystem. “We want to work with a few partners and build meaningful relationships, be it Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, or Snowflake. We started expanding our footprint from a partner ecosystem perspective so that we can provide a wider set of services,” said Dhir.  

Sonata is eyeing large deals, which are spread over several years.

Earlier this year, the company signed its biggest-ever contract worth $160 million for 10 years with a US-based consumer retailer. It will manage the client’s end-to-end IT modernisation and transformation.

While acquisitions are not a core strategy for Sonata to achieve its growth targets, Dhir said it will opt for an acquisition if there is a right fit. In February this year, Sonata acquired Texas-based Quant Systems to accelerate its growth curve and build scale.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Sonata’s capabilities in enterprise data analytics, Cloud modernisation, cyber security, and data privacy. It will expand Sonata’s domain expertise in banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare & life sciences, and consumer & retail, among others. 

Also Read

Infosys grows footprint in the Nordics with new proximity centre in Norway

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Sebi rectifies penalty on Samir Jain, wife and others in PNB Finance case

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

UBS, Credit Suisse see growing probe over alleged Russian sanctions evasion

Japanese firm Fujifilm forays into office printer business in India

Google to roll out Android based earthquake alert service in India

CRISIL upgrades Suzlon Energy ratings to BBB+ with positive outlook

Toyota Motor plans third India plant, new SUV as domestic sales surge

Topics :Sonata SoftwareBusiness servicesartifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story