The Motorola Edge 40 is a 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 system-on-chip. It will be available on Flipkart, Motorola online store, and select retail stores from May 30

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched the Edge 40 in India. Priced at Rs 29,999, the 5G smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola online store, and select retail stores from May 30. Ahead of the sale, the Motorola Edge 40 will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart from May 23. The smartphone will be offered in reseda green, eclipse black, and lunar blue colour options.
Motorola Edge 40: Launch offers

On pre-orders, Motorola is offering a screen damage protection plan worth Rs 9,500 for one-time screen replacement. This offer is available exclusively on Flipkart and valid till May 30. On the sale day, customers can avail exchange bonus in which Motorola is offering an additional Rs 2,000 on the trade-in value. Besides, there will be no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to six months available on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards.
Motorola Edge 40: Specifications

Motorola said the Edge 40 is the world's slimmest 5G smartphone at 7.58 mm in thickness. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It has leather finish on the back cover and aluminium metal frame. The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.55-inch two-side curved pOLED display of 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is based on the Android 13 operating system. The dual-SIM phone supports one physical SIM and an e-SIM. It is powered by a 4400 mAh battery, supported by a 68W charger (in-box accessory). The phone also supports wireless charging (up to 15W).

First Published: May 23 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

