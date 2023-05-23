"The XPS portfolio is synonymous with sophisticated style because they are designed to be the best. Our new XPS laptops bring together the most elegant design and premium experiences to empower India’s growing creator community to unlock their productivities,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, vice president, and general manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

American PC maker Dell on Tuesday launched its 2023 range of XPS series laptops in India. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the portfolio includes the XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 boast discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs. The XPS 15 (9530) starts at Rs 2,49,990, the XPS 17 (9730) at Rs 2,99,990, and the XPS 13 Plus (9320) at Rs 1,99,990. The new XPS series laptops will be available for purchase starting May 23 on Dell Exclusive Stores.