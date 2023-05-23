HMD Global launches Nokia C32 budget phone in India: Price, specs, and more

“After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we're thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes,” said Ravi Kunwar, vice president – India and APAC, HMD Global.

Finnish phone maker HMD Global on Tuesday launched the Nokia C32 in India. The budget smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 50-megapixel based dual-camera set-up on the back, Android 13 operating system, and IP52 for water and dust resistance. The Nokia C32 is offered in 64GB and 128GB on-board storage variants, both with 4GB RAM and 3GB virtual RAM, at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499. The smartphone is available on Nokia online store and select offline stores in charcoal, mint, and pink colours.