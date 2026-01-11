Space startup OrbitAid to showcase in-orbit refuelling tech for satellites

A Chennai-based space startup is all set to demonstrate its technology that would allow re-fuelling of satellites orbiting the earth, extending their lifespan and help address the challenges of space debris.

OrbitAid Aerospace is set to launch AyulSAT, a dedicated tanker-satellite, onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Monday to perform internal propellant transfer, power transfer and data transfer using its Standard Interface for Docking and Refuelling Port (SIDRP).

"We will first demonstrate transfer of fuel from one tank to another within the satellite," Sakthikumar Ramachandran, founder and CEO, OrbitAID, told PTI.

Sakthikumar said AyulSAT will be India's first commercial docking and refuelling interface deployed in-orbit.

"We will soon have fuel stations in orbit that will enable life extension of satellites - both in low earth and geo synchronous orbits," he said. Sakthikumar said later this year OrbitAID will launch another satellite -- the designated chaser satellite -- that will dock with AyulSAT and demonstrate actual re-fuelling of satellites in orbit. "AayulSAT will also now serve as the target satellite for our first Rendezvous Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD) mission, with the launch of our chaser satellite by the end of 2026," Sakthikumar said. India will be the fourth country to demonstrate in-orbit re-fuelling of satellites and the AyulSAT mission will lay the foundation of the on-orbit economy - where satellites are serviced, refuelled, and sustained.