SpiceJet clears salary dues days after raising Rs 3K crore through QIP

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet late Wednesday credited the pending salaries of its employees for the months between June and August this year, a company source said.

The clearing of salary dues comes days after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

“SpiceJet has cleared all pending salary dues of employees. Salaries of July and August of all employees and those who hadn't received June salaries were disbursed last evening,” a person close to the development said on Thursday.

Apart from the capital raised via the QIP route, the airline had said it would receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round with a view to improve its financial stability and support growth plans.