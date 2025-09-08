Lexus India to cut prices by up to ₹20.8 lakh to pass on GST rate reduction

Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Monday announced the reduction in prices of its entire product range by up to ₹20.8 lakh to fully pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction on automobiles.

The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement.

Terming the GST rate overhaul as a "historic reform", Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi said the company is extending the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers in India.

"This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space," he noted.