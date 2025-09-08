Home / Companies / News / Lexus India to cut prices by up to ₹20.8 lakh to pass on GST rate reduction

Lexus India to cut prices by up to ₹20.8 lakh to pass on GST rate reduction

Under the revised prices, the reduction in prices of the company's six models will range from up to ₹1.47 lakh on the sedan ES 300h to up to ₹20.8 lakh on the flagship SUV LX 500d

Lexus India
The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement | Image: LinkedIn/Lexus New Delhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Monday announced the reduction in prices of its entire product range by up to ₹20.8 lakh to fully pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction on automobiles.

The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Lexus India said in a statement.

Terming the GST rate overhaul as a "historic reform", Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi said the company is extending the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to its customers in India. 

ALSO READ: From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

"This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space," he noted.

Under the revised prices, the reduction in prices of the company's six models will range from up to ₹1.47 lakh on the sedan ES 300h to up to ₹20.8 lakh on the flagship SUV LX 500d.

Ikeuchi further said, "Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Lexus IndiaLexus SUVGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

