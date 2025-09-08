Home / Companies / News / Nissan Motor cuts Magnite prices by up to ₹1 lakh to pass on GST benefits

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to ₹1 lakh. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to ₹1 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

However, customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Trump tariffsNissan Motor IndiaGST RevampGST cuts

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

