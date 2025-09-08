Nissan Motor cuts Magnite prices by up to ₹1 lakh to pass on GST benefits

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to ₹1 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement.

However, customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide, it added.