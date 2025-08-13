SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has secured a damp-lease arrangement for five Boeing 737 aircraft ahead of its winter schedule, the airline said on Wednesday. The move marks a capacity boost for the airline ahead of the busy travel season.

SpiceJet to receive additional fleet by October

While most of these aircraft will join the fleet in October, a few are scheduled to arrive a couple of weeks earlier, the airline said in a statement. These additions will cater to the peak winter season and extend into the early summer season of 2026, remaining with the airline until May 2026, the airline added.

Prepared to meet demand surge: SpiceJet "SpiceJet is fully geared to meet the surge in travel demand for the upcoming winter and early summer seasons," said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet. All the aircraft will be inducted under damp lease arrangements. A damp lease is an aircraft leasing arrangement where the lessor (the owner of the aircraft) provides the plane along with the flight crew, but does not supply the cabin crew, maintenance, or insurance. Airlines usually ink such deals for extra capacity during peak seasons. Total fleet additions rise to 10 This deal follows SpiceJet's announcement last month of inducting five Boeing 737s on damp lease from another operator, taking the total number of new fleet additions to 10. On July 25, the airline made a similar announcement for five leased aircraft.