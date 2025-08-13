Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda).
This funding will support the growth and development of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries, enabling the execution of large-scale renewable projects and strengthening its operational capacity, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Juniper Green Energy has successfully secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Ireda.
This round of financing follows Juniper Green Energy's successful $1 billion debt raise last year, from leading financial institutions, including Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), DBS Bank, HSBC Bank, and Ireda.
"This funding from Ireda marks another important step in our growth journey. We remain committed to scaling renewable energy infrastructure that is sustainable and aligned with India's energy goals," Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer, Juniper Green Energy, said.
Juniper Green Energy currently operates a total capacity of 1.45 GWp (as of June 27, 2025).
The company has recently commissioned the 103 MWp solar component of its hybrid plant at Karanja, in Maharashtra (about 16 months ahead of its scheduled commercial operation dates) and has also partially commissioned 25 MW of its 50 MW wind project in Gujarat, almost three months ahead of schedule.
These milestones demonstrate its strong execution capabilities.
Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focusing on the development, construction and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
