Home / Companies / News / Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Tilaknagar Industries is in talks with global banks to raise ₹2,000 crore in debt to help fund its ₹4,150 crore purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard

whisky, alcohol
The debt is expected to carry an interest rate between 11 per cent and 12 per cent. (Photo/Freepik)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tilaknagar Industries, known for its Mansion House brandy, is working with major global banks to raise fresh debt as it moves ahead with one of India’s largest recent liquor deals, The Economic Times reported. 
The company is in talks with Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, and Nomura to raise about ₹2,000 crore in local-currency debt to part-finance its ₹4,150 crore purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard SA, the news report said.
 

Debt pricing and structure

• The debt is expected to carry an interest rate between 11 per cent and 12 per cent
• Avendus Capital is arranging the financing
• Planned debt will follow a ₹2,296 crore equity and warrant sale earlier this year at ₹382 per share, with participation from promoters and existing investors
• Tilaknagar initially considered higher-cost credit fund loans
• After raising equity, the company sought cheaper financing from foreign banks instead   
 

Deal details

* The Imperial Blue acquisition is being executed as a slump sale
* It values the business at ₹4,150 crore, including:
* ₹700 crore in normalised working capital
* ₹282 crore in deferred consideration, payable in FY30
* The deal covers Imperial Blue and related brands and assets in India
 

Tilaknagar’s turnaround story

Tilaknagar Industries underwent a debt restructuring with Edelweiss ARC in 2020. It became net debt-free in September 2024, supported by: 
• A 10-year manufacturing pact with Pernod Ricard in Maharashtra
• Multiple capital raises since 2021, totalling over ₹310 crore
• The Edelweiss ARC repayment was funded using cash reserves and a term loan from Kotak Mahindra Bank
 

Recent investment in craft spirits

Earlier this month, Tilaknagar invested ₹10.66 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab (SSL), the maker of premium craft spirits. This includes: 
• ₹9.15 crore as part of a previously agreed ₹13.15 crore investment under a September 2024 deal
• ₹1.51 crore to acquire shares from early SSL shareholders
• With this, Tilaknagar’s stake in SSL rises from 12.98 per cent to 21.36 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACME Solar arm gets ₹3,184 cr REC funding for 280 MW renewable project

Maruti Suzuki India bets on SUVs to offset small car sales slowdown

Sebi bans Wadhawan brothers for five years in DHFL fund diversion case

Bulk of Mercedes-Benz cars in India are E20 compliant: MD Santosh Iyer

Top 300 business families generate ₹7,100 crore daily: Hurun list

Topics :Tilaknagar IndustriesPernod RicardWhiskyBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story