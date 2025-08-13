Imperial Blue deal: Tilaknagar seeks ₹2,000 crore debt from foreign banks

Tilaknagar Industries, known for its Mansion House brandy, is working with major global banks to raise fresh debt as it moves ahead with one of India’s largest recent liquor deals, The Economic Times reported.
The company is in talks with Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, and Nomura to raise about ₹2,000 crore in local-currency debt to part-finance its ₹4,150 crore purchase of the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard SA, the news report said.
Debt pricing and structure
• The debt is expected to carry an interest rate between 11 per cent and 12 per cent
• Avendus Capital is arranging the financing
• Planned debt will follow a ₹2,296 crore equity and warrant sale earlier this year at ₹382 per share, with participation from promoters and existing investors
• Tilaknagar initially considered higher-cost credit fund loans
• After raising equity, the company sought cheaper financing from foreign banks instead