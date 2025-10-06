Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra logs 16.8% credit growth at ₹2.54 trillion in Q2

Bank of Maharashtra logs 16.8% credit growth at ₹2.54 trillion in Q2

Total advances stood at ₹2.17 trillion as of September 30, 2024, BoM said in a regulatory filing on Monday

Bank of Maharashtra logo
The bank's total business rose by 14.2 per cent to ₹5.64 trillion, from over ₹4.94 trillion in the year-ago period. Photo: X@mahabank
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a 16.8 per cent credit growth of ₹2.54 trillion in the second quarter of this financial year.

Total advances stood at ₹2.17 trillion as of September 30, 2024, BoM said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The Pune-based lender reported a 12.1 per cent increase in total deposits to ₹3.09 trillion, as against ₹2.76 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 14.2 per cent to ₹5.64 trillion, from over ₹4.94 trillion in the year-ago period.

The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 50.35 per cent of total deposits, compared to 49.29 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 71.7 per cent to 82 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

