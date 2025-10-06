Bank of Maharashtra logs 16.8% credit growth at ₹2.54 trillion in Q2

The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a 16.8 per cent credit growth of ₹2.54 trillion in the second quarter of this financial year.

Total advances stood at ₹2.17 trillion as of September 30, 2024, BoM said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The Pune-based lender reported a 12.1 per cent increase in total deposits to ₹3.09 trillion, as against ₹2.76 trillion at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 14.2 per cent to ₹5.64 trillion, from over ₹4.94 trillion in the year-ago period.

The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 50.35 per cent of total deposits, compared to 49.29 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.