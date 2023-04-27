SpiceJet to appoint Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer from June 12

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its Chief Operating Officer.

Kashyap will be rejoining SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Program & Transformation Officer at SpiceJet.

The appointment of Kashyap will be effective from June 12 and he will report to the airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet said in a release.

He has also worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

"I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline," Singh said.